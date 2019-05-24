Grandson Revanna offers to quit, wants Deve Gowda to re-contest from Hassan

Newly-elected Janata Dal-Secular JD (S) on Friday offered to resign from seat to get his grandfather H D re-elected.

"To reinstate the confidence of JD(S) cadre, we have to fill the gap left by the defeat of HD Therefore, I have decided to tender my resignation. I want him to be victorious once again from Hassan," Prajwal told reporters here.

Former vacated seat to field his grandson Revanna from there, and himself contested from Tumkur, which he lost to BJP's GS Basavaraj by over 12,000 votes.

Gowda's grandson, however, won the party's bastion with a whopping margin of 1.41 lakh votes against BJP's A Manju.

Revanna is the only JD(S) candidate who was able to win his seat in His decision to resign is yet to be approved by the party or his grandfather former Gowda.

Prajwal stated he had a long political career, but Deve Gowda's presence in the was important for the farmers' plight to be heard.

"I am young and have a long political career ahead. Deve Gowda's rich knowledge and expertise benefited immensely, and he should continue to remain in the as a voice of farmers," Prajwal said.

BJP has done exceptionally well against the ruling JD(S)- combine in by winning 25 out of 28 seats. The and the JD(S) have one seat each, while one seat went to an

