Vijayasai Reddy appointed as YSRCP's parliamentary party chief

V. Vijayasai was on Wednesday appointed as

Y.S R and Y S Jagan Mohan has written a letter to Pralhad Joshi, requesting him to officially recognize the appointment.

Vijaysai is a member of the

In the Lok Sabha elections, YSRCP bagged 22 out of the state's 25 seats with the rest three going to the TDP.

Earlier in the day, Former Chief has been appointed the Principal Advisor to the Reddy. An order regarding his appointment was issued by Chief LV Subrahmanyam on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)