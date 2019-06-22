Vijayvargiya compares Mamata with Imran Khan for boycotting 'Yoga Day'

on Saturday equated with Pakistani's Imran Khan, contending that they both did not perform on the International Day of

"Even when the whole world celebrated the Day with enthusiasm, and boycotted it. There is no difference between her and the of Pakistan," said Vijayvargiya.

On the matter of "One Nation, One Election," the requested the people of the nation to rise above the to support the idea.

He further said that according to a survey conducted in England, is one of the most powerful men in the world.

Vijayvargiya also called "mentally unsound" for courting controversy by sharing a picture of Army's dog squad doing yoga along with their trainers, with a sarcastic jibe -- New India -- on the top of his post.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)