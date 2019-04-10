108-year-old voter is inspiration for younger generations in Bihar's Gaya district

Adherence to the moral duty of casting vote, in spite of his old age infirmities has made the 108-year-old Paswan a source of inspiration for the younger generations of Itma village in Bihar's district.

Paswan, a centurion voter, has never missed an election ever since he cast his first vote, back in 1952. Through his life, he has worked hard to spread awareness in the village about the importance of an individual vote.

"Casting vote is crucial. I have been casting vote for 65 years," Paswan told ANI.

His son said, "My father has worked hard to spread awareness in the village about the importance of casting vote."

"In his younger days, he ran various campaigns to aware and motivate people to cast their vote, as each and every vote counts," he said.

Bharti Sharma, a resident of Itma village, said the commitment of Paswan to participate in voting at such age inspires the village to not just vote, but also to choose the right of their village.

Bihar's district is scheduled to vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 11. The result will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)