10 women labourers killed in Telangana after a huge mound of mud fell on them

At least ten women labourers were killed and one was left injured on Wednesday when a huge mound of fell on them at Tileru village in the district.

Police said they were carrying out works under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) scheme. They were digging a rain harvesting pit.

"The bodies of the deceased were shifted to a local government hospital for the autopsy. The injured was also admitted to the hospital for the treatment," said of Police (SP) Chetana.

According to the SP, the incident took place when the twelve women labourers were digging a rain harvesting pit. "Meanwhile, a huge mound of fell on them, killing 12 of them and injuring one," she said.

Police said that a case has been registered under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code IPC) at station. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, K Chandrasekhar Rao, while expressing shock and anguish over the "unfortunate" incident, has instructed the authorities concerned to provide all necessary support to those injured.

