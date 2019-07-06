Virat Kohli completes 1000 runs in World Cup

India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday became the third Indian batsman to touch the 1000-run milestone at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly are the other Indian players who have accumulated more than 1000 runs in the premier tournament.

Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 34 runs when the team was chasing a target of 265 runs, set by Sri Lanka.

With this, Kohli also surpassed Sourav Ganguly's tally of 1006 runs as he now has 1029 runs under his belt.

Former cricketer Tendulkar atop the list of most runs by a player in the premier tournament as he has amassed 2278 runs.

Master Blaster is followed by former Australian player Ricky Ponting and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara as they have scored 1743 and 1532 runs respectively in the quadrennial tournament.

Moreover, during India's clash against Bangladesh on July 2, Kohli crossed the 1000-run mark in ODI cricket for the calendar year 2019.

India registered a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka and ended their league matches with 15 points from nine matches, including a washed-out game.

