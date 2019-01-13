Patient attacks medic at Delhi hospital, doctors announce indefinite strike

-
ALSO READ
Safdarjung Hospital to run OPDs for 12 hrs a day, resident docs raises concern
Patna doctors' strike enters 2nd day, 12 patients dead
Railways puts renovated heritage steam loco Azad WP 7200 into service
Respect investigative process in 'ER' actress shooting case: City officials
Domestic help commits suicide in Safdarjung Enclave
-
Resident doctors at Safdarjung Hospital announced an indefinite hunger strike on Sunday after a patient allegedly attacked one of the doctors earlier in the day.
The incident, which took place at 8 in the morning, left one doctor with injuries on his nose and face. A police complaint has been registered in this regard.
The patient, Akshay, had allegedly gone to the emergency after complaining of stomach ache. Subsequently, a scuffle broke out between him and the doctors over treatment.
Resident Doctors Association Chief Joy Utpal told ANI, "A resident doctor was attacked, his nose was broken, he is under observation. This is the third such incident in a week. The administration does not pay heed, so we are on strike.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU