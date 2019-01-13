3 Central Railways stations go green to save energy

conservation has become the Indian Railways' 'Mission Area' in recent times, and as part of its efforts, three stations belonging to the division of the Central Railways have adopted conservation techniques.

of the Central Railway has the distinction of being the second station on to become a 'Green Station', where all the needs are met by solar and wind ill generated power. It was followed by Jumapatti, Waterpipe, and Matheran become energy independent.

Now Roha, and Apta stations of Central Railway have also become green stations, thereby saving The power requirements at these stations are now met by solar and windmill generated

station has 15 kWp solar power panels generating around 65-80 kWh power daily. Earlier, the electrical load of station was 21 kW while the present load is only 11.81 kW, thus achieving 80 per saving with solar power. The yearly saving in terms of money value will be Rs 3.54 lakh.

station has 5 kWp solar power panel and 7.2 kWp solar and wind mills, generating around 60-70 kWh power daily. The load of 14 kW at station has come down to 7.65 kW achieving 80 per saving and cutting down on expenses equalling Rs 2.19 lakh.

has 5 kWp solar power panel generating around 25-30 kWh power daily. The load of 8.52 kW has come down to 4.38 kW, achieving 80 per savings. The yearly savings in terms of money value will be Rs 3.26 lakh.

All three stations have solar water coolers with a storage capacity of 150 litres each; while has a solar water pump of 3 HP capacity. These green stations are provided with most energy efficient Brushless DC (BLDC) ceiling fans.

The at these stations are monitored on through building (BEMS).

