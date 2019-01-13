IT Dept finds discrepancies in Anil Goyal's sales, inventory

The on Sunday said they found several discrepancies in the sales and in most of the businesses run by in

Goyal, whose properties were raided on Friday, has been accused of electronic sales suppression tax fraud, unaccounted receipts, long-term capital gains (LTCG) in penny stocks and unaccounted investments.

Sharing details of the raids, (investigation) said two account books were found from sarees and a huge house was being constructed behind Goyal's residence, the funding channel for which is unknown.

The official further said that the stock was also not maintained in Kwality Mart P Ltd, hence, the stock found of Rs 9 crore needed to be explained. There is also a difference between closing and opening stock, which needs explanation, he said.

Kumar said that the also failed to submit the list of so certified by him. He also said that Gupta's conduct for abetment of tax evaders will also be examined and if found so, the process of Prosecution shall be initiated against him.

Goyal's partner got himself admitted to a hospital claiming to be ill, Kumar said. Lockers are yet to be operated which are said to be containing jewellery.

However, is halted temporarily today.

A team of the on Sunday claimed to have nabbed the absconding leader Goyal.

Goyal was traced by the Income Tax (I-T) Department on the basis of his cell phone location and with the help of the local police brought him back to from an undisclosed location.

Goyal had fled after the Department conducted raids at his properties on January 11.

The raided a total of 13 places of Goyal located in Dehradun, Yamunanagar, Roorkee, and In Dehradun, raids were conducted at Kwality Hardware, Alexia Panels, Punjab Plywood Ind, Sarees and

During the raids, Rs 70 lakh cash and jewellery worth crores was seized.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)