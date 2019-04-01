Vultures count corpses, not the brave, says Rajnath Singh

It is vultures, which count corpses, and not the brave, said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.
Responding to Congress' demand to disclose the number of terrorists killed in IAF strike at terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot last month, he said: "You tell me, does the brave count number of corpses? This is not the job of the brave but of vultures to count the number of bodies."
Singh, who was addressing an election rally, said: "Atal Bihari Vajpayee had praised Indira Gandhi in Parliament after she defeated Pakistan in 1971. If Indira Gandhi could be hailed for the 1971 victory, then why Modi can't be praised for teaching a lesson to Pakistan?"
Rajnath on March 5 said that the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) input showed there were 300 cell phones active in Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) camp when the strike was carried out and if the opposition party was still curious to know more about the attack, it should send their leaders to Pakistan for the headcount.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on March 4 asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share the truth on the number of terrorists killed in Balakot air strike.
The Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out an air strike at JeM terror camps across the border in Balakot, Pakistan.
An explosive-laden vehicle on February 14 rammed in a CRPF convoy on Jammu-Srinagar highway killing 40 CRPF security personnel in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed had taken the responsibility for the deadly attack.
