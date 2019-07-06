Want to get best out of players: Chelsea coach Frank Lampard

Newly joined Chelsea coach Frank Lampard said on Friday that he wants the best out of his players and that they will be given complete liberty to showcase their skills in the team.

"I want to get the best out of the squad. Everybody has an opportunity. I would be a fool to come here with ideas about I'm going to freeze anybody out," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

"Everybody who joins up to train, and it will be staggered, will have the opportunity to show what they can do, their attitude, the way they play and train in pre-season onwards," he added.

The 41-year-old has replaced Maurizio Sarri as the coach of Chelsea. Sarri had earlier left the team to join Juventus as head coach.

Lampard represented Chelsea for 13 years in his playing career and he leads the club's goalscoring chart with 211 goals to his name. Lampard played 648 games for Chelsea.

Only Ron Harris, Peter Bonetti and John Terry have played more matches for the Blues.

Lampard also said that he has not come up with a plan and will observe his squad for a month.

"I have no pre-conceived ideas about anybody, I have got a good knowledge of the squad but I need to see them over the next month," Lampard concluded.

Chelsea finished at the third place in Premier League 2018/19 standings with 72 points. The team was able to win the Europa Cup as they defeated Arsenal in the finals.

