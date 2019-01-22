Washington Post's editor slams US govt over Khashoggi's death

The of the Washington Post, on Tuesday, slammed the for not putting "enough pressure" on over scribe Jamal Khashoggi's killing.

"We don't feel the has put enough pressure on the Saudis. The is not bringing enough pressure on a government that engages in those types of activities," quoted of the Washington Post, as saying during a panel discussion here on

The Saudi was killed on the premises of the on October 2, 2018. has since put 11 suspects on trial for the gruesome killing with prosecutors seeking capital punishment for five of the accused.

Baron further added that the truth about Khashoggi's killing wouldn't have come out without freedom of the press and investigative journalists during the discussion at

The whereabouts of Khashoggi's body are still unknown, as international organisations like the (UNHRC) have called for an independent trial.

The US administration, led by Donald Trump, has refused to embroil Saudi Mohammed Bin Salman, also referred to as 'MBS', in Khashoggi's killing, even though a report by the points to his hand in scribe's death.

has also repeatedly refuted all the allegations against its Crown Prince, all the while showing its commitment towards bringing the perpetrators to justice.

