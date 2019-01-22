Washington Post's editor slams US govt over Khashoggi's death

-
ALSO READ
Khashoggi's murder: Saudi Arabia holds initial hearing
Saudi 'not in crisis' over Khashoggi affair: New FM
Saudi prosecutor seeks death sentences as Khashoggi murder trial opens
Turkey set for international probe into Khashoggi death
Saudi king demotes incumbent foreign minister over Khashoggi's murder
-
The executive editor of the Washington Post, on Tuesday, slammed the US administration for not putting "enough pressure" on Saudi Arabia over scribe Jamal Khashoggi's killing.
"We don't feel the U.S. government has put enough pressure on the Saudis. The world is not bringing enough pressure on a government that engages in those types of activities," CNN quoted executive editor of the Washington Post, Martin Baron as saying during a panel discussion here on media freedom.
The Saudi journalist was killed on the premises of the Kingdom's consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018. Saudi Arabia has since put 11 suspects on trial for the gruesome killing with prosecutors seeking capital punishment for five of the accused.
Baron further added that the truth about Khashoggi's killing wouldn't have come out without freedom of the press and investigative journalists during the discussion at Davos.
The whereabouts of Khashoggi's body are still unknown, as international organisations like the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) have called for an independent trial.
The US administration, led by President Donald Trump, has refused to embroil Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, also referred to as 'MBS', in Khashoggi's killing, even though a report by the Central Intelligence Agency points to his hand in the Washington Post scribe's death.
Saudi Arabia has also repeatedly refuted all the allegations against its Crown Prince, all the while showing its commitment towards bringing the perpetrators to justice.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU