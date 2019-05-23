Waste food can be used to produce biodegradable chemical

Engineers at the have developed a technology that can help extract the from that can be refined as a source of

According to the study published in the 'Bioresource Technology', the could also be used to replace in a host of products including drugs and plastic packaging.

"People like me, environmental biotechnologists, look at as a tremendous resource. With the right technologies, we can extract numerous useful and fuel from it," said Hyung-Sool Lee, a professor at

The technology already exists to reduce the environmental impact by diverting waste, collecting as it is broken down by microorganisms and burning the gas to produce

But Lee said that system - known as anaerobic digestion - ultimately yields little or no net benefits when the high costs of food mixing and are taken into account.

The technology developed at dramatically cuts those costs by collecting and re-circulating leachate - a microbial cocktail mixed with microorganisms and nutrients - that trickles through the in holding tanks, rather than stimulating by intensive mixing.

As they eat and digest food waste, the microorganisms in those tanks also spit out a byproduct called carboxylate, which has numerous potential uses as a substitute for petroleum, or

"The amount of food we waste is staggering. That's what motivated me to find a better way to utilize it to mitigate the damage caused by fossil fuels," said Lee.

In addition to being cheaper and more productive than existing technology, he said, the system is designed for use on small and medium scales.

"Even small towns could have their own systems. collected in green bin programs wouldn't have to be transported long distances to enormous, centralized facilities," said Lee.

Wasted food in adds up to about 400 kilograms per person per year, with the worldwide economic loss estimated at USD 1.3 trillion every year. Most of that discarded food goes into landfills.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)