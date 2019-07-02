Hollywood star's audition for Elvis Presley's role in biopic

Five young Hollywood stars have been tested so far for the role of Elvis Presley in the upcoming biopic of the King of Rock and Roll.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ansel Elgort, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Miles Teller have auditioned for the role.

Also taking a keen interest in the Warner Bros. project were British singer-songwriter turned actor Harry Styles and Austin Butler.

Tom Hanks is already on board with the role of Col. Tom Parker, the legendary manager who controlled every aspect of Elvis' life.

The film helmed by Baz Luhrmann is described as focusing on the ups and downs of the late entertainer's career, with a major aspect being his relationship with his Dutch-born manager Thomas Andrew Parker.

The actor for the lead role is expected to be shortlisted in the coming weeks.

