Bharati Ghosh's convoy attacked: WB CEO directs DM to file report

Electoral (CEO) Aariz Aftab has sought a report from of in regarding the attack on (BJP) candidate Bharati Ghosh's convoy earlier on Sunday.

The BJP accused (TMC) workers of attacking Ghosh's convoy and obstructing her entry into a polling booth in Keshpur.

Ghosh, a former IPS officer, is contesting from She had arrived at the booth alleging that BJP polling agents were not being allowed to sit at the booth in Keshpur.

She also alleged that she was surrounded and heckled by female workers of TMC who tried to prevent her from entering the booth. The attack on her convoy resulted in to one of her security personnel.

Ghosh is taking on sitting MP and Bengali actor-turned-lawmaker from TMC.

In another instance, BJP alleged that TMC goons had been threatening BJP workers since yesterday, and today, stopped his party workers from going inside a polling booth in West Medinipur's Rampura to cast their votes.

Polling is underway for the sixth phase of elections in the country for 59 Lok Sabha seats, including 7 in Delhi, 8 in Bihar, 10 in Haryana, 8 in Madhya Pradesh, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, 8 in West Bengal and 4 in

Results are scheduled to be announced on May 23.

