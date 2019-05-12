JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

187 countries pledge to restrict global plastic waste, US not part of pact
Business Standard

Bharati Ghosh's convoy attacked: WB CEO directs DM to file report

ANI  |  Politics 

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab has sought a report from District Magistrate of Ghatal in West Bengal regarding the attack on Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate Bharati Ghosh's convoy earlier on Sunday.

The BJP accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers of attacking Ghosh's convoy and obstructing her entry into a polling booth in Keshpur.

Ghosh, a former IPS officer, is contesting from Ghatal. She had arrived at the booth alleging that BJP polling agents were not being allowed to sit at the booth in Keshpur.

She also alleged that she was surrounded and heckled by female workers of TMC who tried to prevent her from entering the booth. The attack on her convoy resulted in severe injuries to one of her security personnel.

Ghosh is taking on sitting MP and Bengali actor-turned-lawmaker Deepak Adhikari from TMC.

In another instance, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh alleged that TMC goons had been threatening BJP workers since yesterday, and today, stopped his party workers from going inside a polling booth in West Medinipur's Rampura to cast their votes.

Polling is underway for the sixth phase of elections in the country for 59 Lok Sabha seats, including 7 in Delhi, 8 in Bihar, 10 in Haryana, 8 in Madhya Pradesh, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, 8 in West Bengal and 4 in Jharkhand.

Results are scheduled to be announced on May 23.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 12 2019. 14:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU