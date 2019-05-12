LS polls: 52.78 per cent voter turnout till 4 pm in Madhya Pradesh

JUST IN
ANI  |  Politics 

The voter turnout of 52.78 per cent was recorded till 4 pm in eight Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has said.

The voting figures till 4 pm were: Morena - 49.31 per cent, Bhind - 44.67 per cent, Gwalior - 47.81 per cent, Guna - 59.85 per cent, Sagar - 52.65 per cent, Vidisha - 58.43 per cent, Bhopal - 52.05 per cent, and Rajgarh - 59 per cent.

Polling is currently underway in Madhya Pradesh for the sixth phase and will continue till 6 pm.

In Madhya Pradesh, political heavyweights like BJP's Pragya Thakur, Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia are in the race to the parliament in this phase.

Singh is a registered voter of his hometown Raghogarh in Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat and is yet to cast his vote.

Thakur cast her vote in the morning at a polling booth in Rivera Town area in Bhopal.

Scindia is seeking re-election from Guna seat, where he cast his vote at a booth.

Results of Lok Sabha elections will be declared on May 23.

