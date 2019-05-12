Naqvi targets Mamata, says Raj tantra has turned into 'goonda tantra' in WB

Hitting out at Chief Minister over recent attacks on BJP leaders in the state, on Sunday said "raj tantra" has turned into " tantra" here. "Bengal has become a laboratory of 'goonda-tantra' and 'goonda-tantra liberty'. Raj tantra has turned into tantra in the state. Constant attacks by tantra show that they do not believe in our constitution. Didi's ego and intellect will choo-mantra (vanish) on May 23, when results of the ongoing election will come out. After May 23, some political parties have to fight very hard for their recognition," said here at a press conference.

Taking on for murder and continuous attacks on BJP cadres in the state, said: " was murdered, the convoys of our candidate and BJP were vandalised early today. BJP leaders and workers are being prevented to participate in the biggest festival of democracy. This is all because TMC knows this election is all about "

Polling in in almost all the phases has been marred by violence, primarily due to clashes between BJP and TMC workers. Earlier in the day, BJP's Ghatal candidate was manhandled by alleged TMC women cadres at a polling booth in the constituency. Her convoy was also attacked and the vehicles were vandalised.

Also, three BJP workers were attacked in three separate incidents and one among them, Raman Singh, was found dead in Gopiballabpur area of Jhargram.Naqvi further alleged that TMC supremo Mamata has ruined the prestige of "The EC is not taking strict action against TMC goons have hijacked government commissionary. Why such incidents did not take place anywhere around the country?" "We want action against growing anarchy, booth capturing incidents and violence in the state. We want repolling. These goons were called from outside to attack BJP cadres. We want police to file a case and arrest them to hold free and fair elections in the state," Naqvi said. Comparing the achievement of BJP government in the past five years with previous governments at the Centre, the said: " Modi has worked for inclusive growth of the country without any discrimination. 'Gaali gang' is levelling allegations and deliberately bringing new issues against the BJP as they know citizens are with Prime Minister's good governance and development."Naqvi also cornered over 'Mahagathbandhan', which is forged to defeat BJP in the ensuing "Contradiction and confusion have proved that parties will fail to stitch a grand alliance against the BJP. People do not want a contract but a perfect prime minister. If a will form the government then Mamata will say she wants to be PM for six months then Mayawati and then Chandrababu Naidu, among others."

On being asked if he is not happy with an opposition forming 'Mahagathbandhan', Naqvi said: "I do not have any problem with it. But no party is with Mamata. They all are fighting with each other. If it could not happen before, it will not be possible again."He further said that his party will take the matter up with the EC against 'goonda tantra', adding that he wants election body to perform effectively.

In West Bengal, voting is being across seven phases for the 42 parliamentary constituencies. Eight seats are at stake today in the sixth round polling, with results scheduled for on May 23.

