Haryana withdraws reservation of Economically Backward in General category

The Haryana Government on Wednesday withdrew the reservation of Economically Backward Persons in General Caste Category (EBPG) in jobs and educational institutions in the state stating that it is no more required since Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation has come into effect.

Haryana Chief Secretary Depinder Singh Dhesi today wrote a letter to Administrative Secretaries to Haryana Government, Heads of Departments in Haryana, Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Deputy Commissioners and Sub Divisional Officers (Civil) in the state, Registrars of all universities in Haryana, and Managing Directors/ Chief Administrators of Boards/Corporations/PSUs in the state.

"Since Economically Weaker Sections reservation has come into effect, there is no requirement to continue with reservation of Economically Backward Persons in General Caste Category (EBPG) and such reservation is hereby withdrawn," Dhesi said in the letter.

"In case departments had withheld posts of Economically Backward Persons in General Caste Category, such posts may be released and requisition for such posts may be sent to appropriate recruitment authority, treating such withheld posts to be under the General/Unreserved category," he added.

The Haryana government had earlier prescribed reservation for Economically Backward Persons in General Caste Category at 5 per cent for Group A and B posts and 10 per cent for Group C and D posts.

First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 21:15 IST

