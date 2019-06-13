Ravi Shastri and support staff granted 45-day contract extension

head and support staff have been given a 45-day contract extension after the ongoing campaign at the ICC Men's World Cup.

Shastri and the support staff, including assistant Sanjay Bangar, bowling and fielding coach R Sridhar, will continue with their roles till the end of tour of The series comprising three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests will take place from August 3 to September 3.

"Yes, they have got 45 days extension till the end of the tour because the process will complete after There is no time in between so it doesn't make sense to do things in a hurry," a told ANI.

have won its first two matches, defeating by six wickets and by 36 runs, respectively. Later in the day at 3:00 pm (IST) the Virat Kohli-led team will take on at

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)