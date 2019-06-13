Ravi Shastri and support staff granted 45-day contract extension

-
India head coach Ravi Shastri and support staff have been given a 45-day contract extension after the ongoing campaign at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
Shastri and the support staff, including assistant coach Sanjay Bangar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar, will continue with their roles till the end of India tour of West Indies. The series comprising three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests will take place from August 3 to September 3.
"Yes, they have got 45 days extension till the end of the West Indies tour because the process will complete after the World Cup. There is no time in between so it doesn't make sense to do things in a hurry," a BCCI official told ANI.
India have won its first two matches, defeating South Africa by six wickets and Australia by 36 runs, respectively. Later in the day at 3:00 pm (IST) the Virat Kohli-led team will take on New Zealand at Trent Bridge.
