Liverpool stuns Barcelona, storms to Champions League final

on Tuesday staged a remarkable comeback to beat 4-0 at here to reach the final of the UEFA

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg, bounced back in their semi-final clash to win 4-3 in terms of aggregate to storm into their second consecutive final of

started playing with an aggressive mindset right from the beginning of the game. Their efforts paid rich dividends as Divock Origi netted the first goal for the Reds in the seventh minute.

Stunned by the early onslaught, then changed gears and played aggressive to keep Liverpool in check. Their defensive tactics ensured that the match went into half time with 1-0 scoreline. With this, Barca still held the upper hand.

Liverpool's unlikely and remarkable comeback began in the second half when scored the Red's second goal via a low cross by in the 54th minute.

Two minutes later, Liverpool scored their third goal when Wijnaldum headed the ball beautifully into the net via a cross by

tried to create chances and reduce the goal margin. But Liverpool, buoyed by scoring three goals, just did not even give the slightest chance to the to make a difference for his team.

With just 10 minutes to go, Alexander-Arnold outwitted Barcelona's defence for the fourth time via a corner kick to give Origi another chance to net a goal for his team.

By this time, the crowd went berserk and believed that the Reds had indeed avenged their first leg defeat at

As the referee blew his whistle for one final time, Liverpool players went berserk and celebrated with their and other staff members.

It was indeed a remarkable comeback by the Reds in the Champions League, who looked down and out, with the absence of their star strikers and

Liverpool will be now aiming for their sixth triumph and will face either or Tottenham in the final at on June 1.

Liverpool were the runners-up in last year's UEFA Champions League, with Real winning a record 13th title. The Reds last won the tournament in 2005 and would be looking to break the 14-year victory drought.

Liverpool is the first English side to reach back-to-back finals in the since Manchester United in 2008 and 2009.

Meanwhile, and Tottenham will face off at in on Wednesday.

is having a 1-0 aggregate against Tottenham and a draw would be sufficient for them to qualify for the final and join Liverpool.

