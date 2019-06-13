We have tactics in place: Hockey coach Graham Reid ahead of semis against Japan

Ahead of India's semi-final match against at the ongoing FIH Series Finals, says the team has its tactics in place and will prepare in the same way they did previously, playing their best to win.

"This has to be a normal game for us. We have to prepare like we normally would. If you ask me this question before the (our) first game, I think I will say (would have said) we will be preparing the same way. We will be focussing on the first few minutes of the game and move forward from there. We have tactics in place and that's what will happen tomorrow," Reid said during a press conference here on Thursday.

Reid also stated that the past record does not really matter as "yesterday's result does not necessarily determine today's result" and they will play their best game to win.

"I am always a believer that yesterday's result does not necessarily determine today's result. I don't drag too much into reading past performances. played very well last night and we have them in the semis tomorrow. We will be trying to win the game and play the best we can," he said.

On the other hand, team's is considering the match as a "do or die".

"It is going to be a good match because will come prepared. We have prepared accordingly. It's do or die. We do have a training session; we are going to work on PCs and goal-scoring to be ready for tomorrow," Lakra.

will face Japan in the semi-finals of FIH Series Finals on June 14.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)