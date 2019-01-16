Syria blast: US soldier, 7 civilians killed, ISIS claims responsibility

The Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb blast that killed a US military personnel and seven civilians. The bomb blast took place near a hotel in the northern Syrian town of on Wednesday.

According to Sputnik, the Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb blast. The attack comes amid Donald Trump-led US government's call for withdrawing military troops from

Al Jazeera cited the Britain-based for Human Rights and the Kurdish-led Military Council, as confirming the number of casualties in the blast which targeted a US military patrol in Manjib.

Meanwhile, three US soldiers who were injured in the blast were reportedly shifted to a nearby hospital in the area, news agency reported.

The authorities are yet to confirm the total number of civilians injured in the suicide bomb blast.

The investigation into the matter is underway. Further details are awaited.

