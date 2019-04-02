We've delivered; we'll deliver: Sam Pitroda on promises in Congress manifesto

Sam Pitroda, a confidant of Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday said that his party holds the capacity to deliver on the promises made in its poll manifesto including job creation and a minimum support income of Rs 72,000 for poor families.

"Don't underestimate our ability to deliver. We promised we will deliver. We have delivered in the past and will deliver in the future," Pitroda told ANI after released its election document.

"Who created telecom jobs? How did we get from 2 million telephones to 1.2 billion," he asked.

He gave credit to governments in the past for India's strides in food, agriculture and space sectors.

Attacking BJP, Pitroda, of Indian Overseas Congress, said, "All that these people (BJP leaders) can do is, talk."

The Congress manifesto focuses on job creation, the welfare of farmers and the poor.

The party has promised to fill 4 lakh vacancies in the central government and institutional vacancies before March 2020 if voted to power.

Releasing the manifesto, Gandhi said that Congress wants to open avenues of employment and provide new ways to keep the youth engaged.

The document also promised creation of an estimated 10 lakh 'seva mitra' positions in every village panchayat and urban local body, launch a water bodies restoration mission and a wasteland regeneration mission to create 1 crore jobs.

It reiterated the promise by Gandhi at election rallies about providing Rs 72,000 per year to the 20 per cent of the poorest of the country.

Gandhi also promised to increase employment days to 150 from 100 under MNREGA and bring in a separate budget for farmers.

