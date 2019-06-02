We will send 10 lakh 'Jai Sri Ram' postcards to Mamata: BJP MP

Newly elected said on Sunday that his party will send 10 lakh postcards with ' Ram' written on them to Chief Minister and challenged her to arrest all the 10 lakh senders.

"She arrested 10 people for chanting ' Ram'. Now we are sending her 10 lakh postcards with ' Ram' written on them. Let her arrest all those 10 lakh people now," he told ANI.

"If tomorrow some Muslim says 'Allah hu Akbar' or some Sikh says 'Sat Sri Akal', will she also get them arrested. Where in the Constitution and the law is it written that someone who raises a religious slogan will be arrested? Is an or dictator?" he asked.

Singh alleged that Banerjee is using the to further her own interests.

"She has come to a level where she is using her party and also the police to harass the public. She has lost her mental balance as no stable person otherwise will engage in such activities. Barrackpore will not tolerate this kind of autocratic behaviour of Mamata Banerjee," he said.

On Wednesday, Banerjee lost her cool when a group of men chanted "Jai Shri Ram" as her convoy was passing through Bhatpara area of North 24 district.

"These are all outsiders and BJP people, they are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal. We will take action," she had said after getting off from her car.

In the polls marred by violence in West Bengal, BJP made deep inroads into the territory winning 18 seats and limited the TMC to 22 seats as against 34 it had won in the 2014

