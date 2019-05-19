Specially-abled woman votes in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Setting an example, a specially-abled middle-aged woman came out to vote at the polling booth in on Sunday.

Sonu Mali, with the help of a wheelchair, came to exercise her ballot at the booth no 316 in Nanda Nagar of

"I came here to vote because I feel that I must vote for a good candidate to ensure the development of the region. Voting is our right and we should exercise it," told ANI.

Dressed in a green 'salwar-kameez' with a pink 'dupatta', she used the ramp set-up for specially-abled people to enter the polling booth.

"I urge other specially-abled people to make efforts and cast their vote," she said.

showed-off her inked-finger with a beaming smile.

Eight of the total 29 seats in are voting today in the last round of polls.

Overall, voting in 59 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and one Union Territory is underway. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

