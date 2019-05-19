Salute all mothers and sisters who played key role in LS polls: Rahul Gandhi

-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday 'saluted' women for playing a key role in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections as candidates as well as for turning up in large numbers to vote.
"Today is the 7th and last phase of polling. Our mothers and sisters have played a key role in these elections, not just as candidates, but also as committed voters whose voices must be heard. I salute them all," Gandhi tweeted.
Gandhi also shared a 30-second video, along with the tweet, in which female voters are seen asking for equal opportunities, respect, and a united country. The women in the video also expressed hope that the NYAY scheme of Congress will give the women what is rightfully owed to them.
Gandhi had earlier met Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday in which both the leaders reportedly discussed the possibility of forming an alternative government at the Centre if the BJP does not get enough numbers to retain the power.
A total of 918 candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are in the fray in this last phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Polling began on Sunday in 59 seats spread across seven states and one Union Territory. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.
