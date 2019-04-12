Who is Pak's agent: Azam Khan attacks PM Modi over Imran Khan's comments on BJP

-
In a veiled reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Friday asked who was Pakistan's agent, in response to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments on the BJP.
While addressing a public gathering here, the SP leader said, "You (Modi) were Nawaz Sharif's friend earlier, (former Pakistan Prime Minister) and now Imran Khan is waiting for you to become the Prime Minister again. You people (public) tell me, who is the agent of Pakistan - me or.... (Aap kal Nawaz Sharif ke dost the, aur aaj Imran Khan aapke dubara Wazir-e-Azam banne ka intezaar kar raha hai. Batao logon, Pakistan ka agent main hun ya-...."
Earlier this week, Pakistan media had quoted Imran saying there might be a better chance of peace talks with India if Prime Minister Modi wins the Lok Sabha elections.
He had reportedly said that if Congress comes to power in India, it might be too scared to seek a settlement with Pakistan over Kashmir, fearing a backlash from the right wing.
"Perhaps if the BJP - a right-wing party -- wins, some kind of settlement on Kashmir could be reached," Khan was quoted as saying.
On Thursday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said Pakistan had "officially allied" with Modi following Khan's remarks. "'A vote for Modi is a vote for Pakistan', says Pak PM Imran Khan," he tweeted.
"Modi ji, first there was love for Nawaz Sharif and now Imran Khan is your dear friend. The truth is out in the open," Surjewala said in another tweet."
Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti also mocked the BJP by stating "bhakts were wondering if they should praise Imran Khan or not". She also said that the Prime Minister had "frittered away" the chance to hold dialogue with Pakistan.
