Conference chairman on Friday accused government of lying to the nation. At a public meeting in Srinagar, Abdullah said that the has refuted claims of bringing down a Pakistani jet.

"He first promised 15 lakh rupees in every Indians bank account, that never happened. For a few seconds, he sent some jets in Pakistan's Balakot to drop some bombs and then said 300 people died. Some said 500 had died, some 700. Even if one man dies everybody hears about it, so how is it possible that 300 men died without any news," Abdullah said.

He then went on to add, "They then claimed that they had brought down one Pakistani F-16, just today the has refuted that claim stating that all Pakistani jets are intact. Not one has been shot down. There is some basis to even a lie. Why do you lie Modi ji? Did you defeat Did Pak stop existing? Why do you lie Modiji? comes to power in the centre, I pray this one doesn't come back."

In a twist to the claims made by of shooting down US-made Pakistani F-16, in an article said that has not found any planes supplied to missing from the inventory.

Foreign Policy's claimed that officials have told her that all of Pakistan's jets are accounted for and none of them is missing, following a recent check by US personnel after the February incident with

This is in direct contradiction to India's claim that IAF Wing shot down a Pakistani F-16 with his Bison before his plane was downed. Varthaman was captured by the Pakistani forces and later released as a peace gesture, according to Pakistani

