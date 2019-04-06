Tamil Nadu voters 'fed up' of Centre and state government: MK Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK on Saturday said people are "fed up" of both the at the Centre and the government.

Stalin, who began campaigning on March 20 and has covered nearly 30 parliamentary constituencies since then said he had seen the mood of the public. "They are fed up of Modi in the Centre and in State and they want to put a full stop to these governments," told reporters here.

also defended an earlier speech Kazhagam chief made on Lord

"It's an election campaign speech and it has already been spoken in Kazhagan headquarters. It was not his intention to speak harshly (on Lord Krishna). Stalin said that had used it as "an example" but some organizations like RSS are trying to use it against us in election campaigns."

In March, had kicked up a controversy when at an event on Pollachi rape case, Veeramani had reportedly said that Lord should be 'booked for eve-teasing'. He was criticized for his statement and a police case was also filed against him.

will see voting in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)