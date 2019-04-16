'Widow of Silence' bags the Grand Jury Award at the Indian film fest of Los Angeles

Morchhale's 'Widow of Silence' has bagged Award at the 17th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, which took place from April 11-14.

'Widow of silence' runs around the life of a Muslim woman who is struggling to get the death certificate of her missing husband.

The ' for the best feature was received by Anand Patwardhan's politically-charged documentary 'Reason', reported The

The awards were given on the closing night of the festival by HBO, at the Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre in

'Taking the Horse to Eat Jalebis' by Anamika Haksar was awarded an honorable mention.

Indian was also paid tribute at the commencement of the festival. Her latest film 'Andhadhun' was recently released in which garnered a good amount of USD 14 million.

The festival closed with the screening of Megha Ramaswamy's 'The Odds', a film about two teens who skip their important exam day at school and go on a journey through

Other films that got a screening at the festival were Amazon's 'Photograph' starring and in the lead, which was also premiered at the Sundance Festival, Netflix's 'Our Souls at Night' starring

