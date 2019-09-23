Will consider releasing transcript of call with Ukrainian President, says Donald Trump

After a controversy erupted over his telephonic conversation with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said that he would consider releasing a transcript of the call, where he reportedly pressured his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden's son.

Sputnik reported that Trump called his conversation with the Ukrainian President "perfect".

The US president said he would consider releasing details from the call, adding, "But you have to be a little bit shy about doing that." Trump went on to say he knows a lot of people are listening to his phone calls, including "intelligence people," but with his permission to do so.

On September 21, it was reported that Biden has demanded that President Trump release the transcript of his July phone call.

"If these reports are true, then there is truly no bottom to President Trump's willingness to abuse his power and abase our country. This behaviour is particularly abhorrent because it exploits the foreign policy of our country and undermines our national security for political purposes," Biden said in the statement, as cited by The Hill.

