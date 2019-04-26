J-K Governor's administration asks EC to hold assembly elections in November

Governor's administration on Friday opposed the proposal to hold assembly elections in June and instead urged the (ECI) to hold elections in November, according to sources.

The cited Ramzan, Amarnath Yatra, tourist season, and Bakerwal migration as reasons for advancing the polls to November this year, sources said.

Announcing seven-phased Lok Sabha election schedule on March 10, had said that elections for assembly would not be conducted along with the

In June 2018, the had withdrawn support to the PDP government, led by in the 87-member state assembly.

Since the fall of the coalition government, the state has been under the President's rule.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)