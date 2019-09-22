Will raise pro-people issues during assembly elections, says Congress

Talking to media persons here, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the party will raise issues concerning farmers, "economic mismanagement" and job losses.

He accused the BJP-led government of trying to divert the attention of people from real issues and resorting to "vendetta politics".

"Let them try, distract us, divert our attention, we will stick to these pro-people issues - the issues of farmers, the issues of sugarcane farmers from Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, 15 lakh people who have lost their jobs in the last three months and lakhs of crores of rupees that got lost in the stock market, we will take these issues to the people," he said.

Khera also taunted the BJP government over its pitch for simultaneous elections, saying that it could not even go for elections in Jharkhand along with Haryana and Maharashtra.

"The people of Jharkhand were also waiting. Those who talk of one-nation one- poll could not get elections done simultaneously in three states," he said.

Khera said the Congress was prepared for elections in Haryana and Maharashtra which will be held on October 21.

