Bajaj Finserv offers insurance cover to local train passengers

Bajaj Finserv Friday said it has launched a specialised insurance cover for passengers travelling in local trains in country's financial capital Mumbai.
The travellers will get an insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh against a payment of Rs 399 per annum, an official statement said.
The 'Mumbai Local Train Cover' insurance policy was introduced through lending arm Bajaj Finance, and will provide coverage in case of mishap during a train journey, it said.
