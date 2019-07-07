Wishes pour in as Dhoni turns 38!

As Indian wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni celebrates his 38th birthday today, many Indian cricketers flooded the social-media with wishes for the veteran.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag called Dhoni a wonder in the cricketing world and wished him in his own unique way.

"7 continents in the World, 7 days in a week, 7 colours in a rainbow, 7 basic musical notes7 chakras in a human being, 7 pheras in marriage, 7 wonders of the world, the 7th day of the 7th month- Birthday of a wonder of the cricketing world # HappyBirthdayDhoni. May God Bless You," Sehwag tweeted.

"4 World Cups, 4 Different Looks, Which one do you like the most? Take a pick #HappyBirthdayDhoni #TeamIndia," BCCI tweeted.

Dhoni's team-mate Kedar Jadhav expressed his admiration and said words are not enough to express his love for the cricketer. Dhoni and Jadhav have had many memorable partnerships in the past and the duo seems to get along really well.

"Happy birthday @msdhoni (mahibhai) words are not enough to express my love for u, wish u all the success and happiness and health in life, God bless u always," Jadhav tweeted.

"Wishing @msdhoni all the very best in life. Luck, Love and Success #HappyBirthdayDhoni," former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted.

"First played together in Bangladesh in 2004 & shortly saw him announce his arrival against Pak at Vizag when he scored 148, hasn't looked back since and the legend of MS Dhoni has only grown by the year. Wishing a once in a lifetime player and captain, #HappyBirthdayDhoni," former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

"Wishing @msdhoni another fantastic year ahead," Indian women cricketer Mithali Raj tweeted.

"Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai! #InspirationToAll," Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar tweeted.

Dhoni has won all major cricketing accolades that one can achieve during their playing stint. He is the only international captain to have won ICC 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.

He even led India to the number one ranking in both Test and ODI formats.

He walked away with the Indian Premier League (IPL) title thrice with Chennai Super Kings. The player now hopes of winning another World Cup as the Indian team has progressed to the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament.

The team takes on New Zealand in the semi-final on July 9.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)