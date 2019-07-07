CWC'19: India top points table, to face New Zealand in semis

Before heading into the semi-finals, India secured the top position on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup's point table after they registered a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at Headingley Cricket ground here on Saturday.

Prior to the Sri Lanka clash, India were on the second position with 13 points and the chart was topped by Australia, who had 14 points. However, both India and Australia had one game left before heading into the semis.

While India managed to win the match, Australia faced a 10-run defeat from South Africa due to which their points tally remained unchanged.

India, however, gained two points after the victory and subsequently toppled Australia to claim the top spot with 15 points.

Hence, the first semi-final will be played between India and New Zealand on July 9 while Australia will compete against the hosts England on July 11 for the second semi-final.

