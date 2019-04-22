17 foreign nationals killed in Lanka blasts, says Foreign Ministry

At least 17 people from eight countries, including three from India, are amongst those who were killed in eight deadly blasts which rocked on Sunday, said

The ministry said that 19 foreign nationals injured in the attacks are receiving treatment at National Hospital.

People from at least eight were killed in the series of attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, including five citizens of Britain, three Indian nationals, three Danes, two each from and and one each from and Portugal, reported

The ministry said in a statement earlier that nine foreign nationals were reported missing and that 25 unidentified bodies at the Judicial Medical Officer's mortuary were believed to be that of foreigners, reported

At least 207 people were killed and hundreds of others suffered in a series of eight explosions in churches and high-end hotels in Sri Lanka, reported

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.

Several including India, Unites States and the have condemned the attacks.

Meanwhile, the raided a house in Colombo's Orugodawatta in connection with the blasts. Seven people were also arrested in relation to the attacks by the authorities earlier.

