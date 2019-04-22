17 foreign nationals killed in Lanka blasts, says Foreign Ministry

-
-
At least 17 people from eight countries, including three from India, are amongst those who were killed in eight deadly blasts which rocked Sri Lanka on Sunday, said Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry.
The ministry said that 19 foreign nationals injured in the attacks are receiving treatment at Colombo National Hospital.
People from at least eight countries were killed in the series of attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, including five citizens of Britain, three Indian nationals, three Danes, two each from China and Turkey and one each from Netherlands and Portugal, reported CNN.
The ministry said in a statement earlier that nine foreign nationals were reported missing and that 25 unidentified bodies at the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer's mortuary were believed to be that of foreigners, reported CNN.
At least 207 people were killed and hundreds of others suffered injuries in a series of eight explosions in churches and high-end hotels in Sri Lanka, reported CNN.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.
Several countries including India, Unites States and the United Kingdom have condemned the attacks.
Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Special Task Force raided a house in Colombo's Orugodawatta in connection with the blasts. Seven people were also arrested in relation to the attacks by the authorities earlier.
