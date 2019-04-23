Women, youth, farmers have voted against BJP: Priyanka Gandhi

-
-
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that the Congress party has done "pretty well" in the first three phases of Lok Sabha elections.
"I think women, youth and farmers have voted against the BJP. They were exploited by the BJP. According to our reports of the first three phases, everything is going good for the Congress party," Vadra told ANI.
Earlier in the day, the Congress leader met locals and visited shops in Amethi during her election campaign.
Elections for two Congress bastions- Amethi and Rae Bareli- represented by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, respectively, will be held in the fifth phase of polling on May 6.
Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
