Don't want to comment on Rahul's legal knowledge: Shah on Cong chief's 'murder accused' remark

Hitting back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for calling him a 'murder accused', BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that the court has already delivered its judgement in the "politically-motivated" case.
In December 2014, a special CBI Court had discharged Shah from both Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Tulsiram Prajapati fake encounter cases citing lack of evidence.
"I was framed in a false case. The judgement of the court has been delivered. It was a politically motivated case. I do not want to comment on Rahul's legal knowledge," Shah said in a press conference here.
Addressing a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur earlier today, Rahul had said: "Murder accused BJP President Amit Shah....waah! kya shaan hai (wow! what a pride)....Have you heard Jay Shah's name? He is a magician, he made Rs 50,000 into Rs 80 crore in three months."
