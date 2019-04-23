JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Twitter still struggling to grow, says monthly report

'123456' continues to be the worst password of all times
Business Standard

Don't want to comment on Rahul's legal knowledge: Shah on Cong chief's 'murder accused' remark

ANI  |  Politics 

Hitting back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for calling him a 'murder accused', BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that the court has already delivered its judgement in the "politically-motivated" case.

In December 2014, a special CBI Court had discharged Shah from both Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Tulsiram Prajapati fake encounter cases citing lack of evidence.

"I was framed in a false case. The judgement of the court has been delivered. It was a politically motivated case. I do not want to comment on Rahul's legal knowledge," Shah said in a press conference here.

Addressing a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur earlier today, Rahul had said: "Murder accused BJP President Amit Shah....waah! kya shaan hai (wow! what a pride)....Have you heard Jay Shah's name? He is a magician, he made Rs 50,000 into Rs 80 crore in three months."

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 22:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU