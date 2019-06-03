Won't block Assange's extradition to US, says Jeremy Hunt

Britain's Jeremy Hunt, who is widely considered a frontrunner to replace outgoing Theresa May, said on Sunday that he would not block the extradition of founder to the if he was chosen to lead the British

Responding to a question by on the matter, Hunt replied, "Well we would have to follow our own legal processes just as the U.S. has to follow its own legal processes. But do I think- would I want to stand in the way of facing justice? No, I would not."

Assange is currently serving 50 weeks imprisonment sentence in and the US is seeking his extradition on charges of conspiracy to hack into a classified computer.

Hunt's statement came at the heels of the reports that the would likely back down on plans to charge Assange for the infamous Vault 7 leak due to time constraints and concerns that the move could result in the leaking of more classified documents, reported

Vault 7 refers to the collection of over 8,700 documents published by in 2017 which detailed the CIA's cyber operations and stealth hacking tools, including viruses, trojans and other "weaponised" malware.

Although the CIA has neither confirmed nor contested the authenticity of the disclosed files, they are understood to be genuine, according to statements by former CIA staffer and whistleblower Edward Snowden, and other unnamed officials.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)