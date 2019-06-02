Jordan, Palestinians condemn 'provocation' as Israelis enter Al Aqsa Mosque to mark 'Jerusalem Day' anniversary

Jordanian and Palestinian authorities on Sunday slammed for allowing Jews into the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the capital's Old City -- in the holy month of

It was the first time in the past three decades when non-Muslims entered the site during the final days of Ramadan, which coincided this year with the 52nd anniversary of the ' Day', when Israelis celebrate the anniversary of their occupation of East at the end of the six-day Arab-Israeli war in 1967, of reported.

Police said that after the decision was made to let the Israelis enter in on early Sunday morning, Palestinians inside the compound started a riot "that included hurling of stones, chairs and various objects.

Subsequently, District ordered police forces to enter the and deal with the rioters."

Mosque, located in the Old City of Jerusalem, is the third in The mosque was built on top of the Temple Mount, known as Haram esh-Sharif in

Palestinian reports further stated that at least five people were detained and removed from the site.

said in a statement that it "unequivocally condemns the continuation of Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, by the break-in of extremists [to the Temple Mount] in a defiant manner with the backing of security forces," according to a Hebrew translation by the Ynet

The ministry also warned of "the dangerous ramifications of the provocative Israeli policies, which could lead to a new escalation of violence that threatens the entire region."

is recognised as the of the holy site as part of the 1994 peace treaty with and is often quick to attack Israel when clashes erupt at the holy site.

Under an arrangement in place since Israel's victory in the 1967 war, non-Muslims are allowed to visit the but not to pray there. Jews are allowed to enter in small groups during limited hours, but are taken through a predetermined route, are closely watched and are prohibited from praying or displaying any religious or national symbols.

The is always closed to non-Muslims especially on the last ten days of when large numbers of worshipers are at the compound. The last time the was closed to Jews on Jerusalem Day was in 1988 when it also coincided with the end of

Sunday's events followed a Palestinian terror attack in the Old City on Friday, in which a teenager stabbed and wounded two Israeli civilians -- one of them seriously -- before he was shot dead by police.

