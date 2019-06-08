World Oceans Day: Bollywood celebs show concern over increasing pollution in oceans

As the world celebrates Day, several Bollywood stars flooded with their concerns over water crisis and in the

Dia Mirza, who is Goodwill for India, posted pictures on her handle where she can be seen clearing waste from a sea shore. "This World Day pledge to Beat Refuse the use of Single Use Every minute 1 truck of are dumped in our oceans. Our oceans and all life in them provide us life, health, opportunity," she wrote.

who was last seen in the period drama film 'Kalank' urged her fans to pledge not to pollute oceans with "On World Oceans Day, let's pledge to protect our oceans from plastic, by giving up on single-use products such as straws, cups, bags, and bottles. Together, let's SEAS the day!"

Educating people on the use of plastic and microfibers which cause in rivers and oceans, uploaded a small informative video on her handle. "I'm speechless !!! We're making such a total mess on this planet ..!! I doubt my education and modern lifestyle totally ..!!! "

"As free as the ocean, living my best life," wrote who posted a picture on where she can be seen soaking the sun and swimming in the ocean.

who made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Mirzya' opposite Harshvaardhan Kapoor posted a picture on with a banner which read "Run for Oceans". "So proud of the 5000 people who came out this morning to We ran & we cleaned! Hope the numbers keep multiplying to a day when we won't need any more cleaning. Big thanks to & Afroz Shah for this initiative," she wrote.

is being marked in a variety of ways across the world. A number of new campaigns have been launched in a bid to create awareness on pollution in the oceans. Beach clean-up drives have been initiated in several places.

