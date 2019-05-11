Writer who called PM Modi as 'divider-in-chief' is a Pakistani citizen, says Sambit Patra

BJP's spokesperson on Saturday said that the article in depicting as "divider in chief" was written by a Pakistani as they hate the because of surgical strikes and air strike on JeM terror camps.

Addressing here, Patra said: "The man who called 'divider in chief' is a Pakistani citizen. They hate because he did the surgical strikes and air strike on them."

"Before 2014 Lok Sabha polls, articles were also written against PM Modi and the same thing is happening again," added Patra.

The BJP said: "Prime Minister Modi is a unifier as he implemented Good and Services Tax (GST) which unifies 17 taxes."

Hitting out at Navjot Singh Sidhu, the BJP said, "Sidhu did not say anything on Sam Pitrod's remarks on 1984 anti-Sikh riots."

"Sidhu has joined hands with who is also an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots," he said.

On Thursday, Pitroda had said that "if the 1984 riots happened, they happened. So what."

Patra said: "Sidhu called Prime Minister Modi and BJP leaders 'kale angrez.' With this statement, he has insulted the people of as Modi is loved by the whole and vice versa."

"Do not boast of your Italian colour. It will fade away after May 23," he said, while hitting out at Sonia Gandhi's Italian origin issue.

Commenting on Sidhu comparing Prime Minister Modi with a bride who only makes noise with bangles but doesn't make enough chapattis, Patra said: "It exposes the sexist mentality of This is the new Women also do other important works.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)