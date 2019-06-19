Yogurt may help reduce pre-cancerous bowel growth risk in men: Study

Regular consumption of may help to lower pre-cancerous bowel growth risk in men, recent findings suggest.

Eating two or more weekly servings of may help to lower the risk of developing the abnormal growths of tissues (adenomas) which precede the development of bowel cancer, a recent study published in the journal Gut suggested.

The observed associations were strongest for that are highly likely to become cancerous, and for those located in the colon rather than in the rectum, the findings indicate.

Previously published research has suggested that eating a lot of might lower the risk of by changing the type and volume of bacteria in the gut (microbiome). But it's not been clear whether yogurt intake might also be associated with a lower risk of pre-cancerous growths, known as

The researchers therefore looked at the diets and subsequent development of different types of among 32,606 men who were part of the Professionals Follow Up Study and 55,743 women who were part of the Nurses Study.

All the study participants had had a lower bowel endoscopy--a procedure that enables a clinician to view the inside of the gut--between 1986 and 2012. And every four years, they provided detailed information on lifestyle and diet, including how much yogurt they ate.

During the study period, 5811 developed in the men and 8116 in the women.

Compared with men who didn't eat yogurt, those who ate two or more servings a week were 19 per cent less likely to develop a

This lower risk was even greater (26%) for adenomas that were highly likely to become cancerous, and for those located in the colon rather than in the rectum.

While no obvious association was seen for men with a potentially more dangerous type of (serrated), a trend towards reduced risk was seen for those measuring 1 or more cm, which is considered to be large.

By way of a possible explanation for what they found, the researchers point out that Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus, two bacteria commonly found in live yogurt, may lower the number of in the gut.

And the stronger link seen for adenomas growing in the colon may partly be due to the lower acidity (pH) in this part of the gut, making it a more hospitable environment for these bacteria, they add.

Alternatively, yogurt may have anti-inflammatory properties and may reduce the 'leakiness' of the gut as adenomas are associated with increased gut permeability, they suggest.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)