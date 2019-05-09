Your slap is blessing for me, I accept it: PM Modi to Mamata

on Thursday hit back at Chief Minister and said that her "slap" will be a blessing for him.

"I have been told that here Didi has said that she wants to slap Modi. Mamata Didi I call you 'Didi', respect you. Your slap will become a blessing for me. I am ready to take that)," Modi said while addressing a rally here.

"But I will also say that you won't feel scared if you would have dared to slap those who, in the name of chit fund, looted the money of poor people," he added.

had on Tuesday accused Modi of lying and said when he attacked her party of being a "tolabaaz" (toll collector), she wanted to give him a "tight slap of democracy."

Speaking at the rally on Thursday, Modi gave an assurance that the "infiltrators that 'Didi' and TMC have made their cadres will be identified. Those who trouble our daughters and the cultured Bengalis here, they will be identified."

"Not enough days are left for those, who have turned 'Gantantra' (republic) into 'Gundatantra' in West Bengal," he said.

