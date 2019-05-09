Will be difficult to spot Pakistan with on map if they continue to support terror: Giriraj Singh

BJP's Giriraj Singh has forecast a time when it will be difficult to find on the map if the country continues to support terror activities. Issuing a threat of wiping out the country if it aids terrorism, the said will not stop at air strikes and water strikes, a reference to Nitin Gadkari's remarks about stopping water to

"If doesn't stop terrorism, then there will not just be airstrikes, similar to what happened in Balakot, there will not just be water strikes, but it will be difficult to find Pakistan on the map one day," the said.

Singh, who has often made references to Pakistan in his statements, said the country stands exposed after India's Balakot strikes.

"Pakistan has been exposed on Balakot air strikes. The world accepts that was able to eliminate terrorists there," he said.

Backing Narendra Modi's latest jibe at the Gandhi family, Singh said the should have courage to hear the truth. " should have the courage to hear the truth on INS Virat, which they lack. The is being abused in many ways; he is being called Duryodhan, 'jallad' etc. But all these abuses will only make him stronger. This is being done in frustration by Congress," Singh said.

Modi had recently accused Gandhi family of compromising security by using INS Virat as a "personal taxi" on a vacation.

Answering Priyanka Gandhi's attack on the party over the issue of demonetisation, Singh retorted with a mention of corruption cases against her husband "If has courage, they should fight the election on development and corruption of Robert Vadra," he said.

The BJP candidate from Bihar's Begusarai also took a swipe at Chandrababu and over a meeting of two leaders. "It is not a meeting to form government, but it is a meeting on how to avoid going to jail."

Five of the seven phases of polling are over in Bihar, while Begusarai will vote on April 29. BJP heavyweight Giriraj Singh is up against CPI's candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, a former JNU student leader.

