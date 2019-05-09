Supreme Court dismisses petition on Rahul Gandhi's alleged UK citizenship

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking a bar on Congress President Rahul Gandhi from contesting the Lok Sabha polls over his alleged British nationality.
A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna dismissed the petition filed by Jai Bhagwan Goyal.
"We dismiss the petition. There is no merit in the petition." the CJI said.
Last week, the Home Ministry had issued a notice acting on a complaint by BJP Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy. The complaint states that the Congress president had declared his nationality as British in a UK-based company. The BJP leader demanded Rahul should dismiss these documents in a press conference and tell that he has not authenticated them.
