Yuvi bids farewell to his 'Number 12' jersey

Indian Singh announced his retirement from all three formats of the game on Monday and after his decision, the bid farewell to his 'Number 12' jersey on

"After 25yrs in cricket, I've decided to move on. has given me everything I have. ThankU 4being a part of this journey. This game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust off, to get up again n move forward. It has been a lovely journey. See you on the other side #SteppingOut," tweeted.

The Chandigarh-born captured the imagination of world with his gravity-defying fielding abilities and effortless power-hitting.

"Only if I could articulate what has done for me, to me! But let me tell you this, cricket has given me everything I have. It is the reason why I sit here today," said Yuvraj, whose on-field exploits defined India's last two triumphs.

A career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving or fierce batting.

Big events brought out the best in him -- be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at the inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 or the all-round performance at

Yuvi is renowned for hitting six sixes in an over of in the ICC T20 World Cup2007 and he was awarded the of the Tournament in India's 2011 50-over triumph.

"Thank you, this has been a lovely journey. See you on the other side," said Singh, adding that he would continue devoting his time to assisting patients through his 'YouWeCan' Foundation.

