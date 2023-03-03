JUST IN
Power Grid successfully bids for two transmission projects

Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared as successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding to establish Inter-State Transmission System for the following 2 (two) projects on Build, Own Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis -

Western Region Expansion Scheme- XXVII (WRES-XXVII) - The project comprises of establishment of 400kV D/C Transmission Line passing through the state of Chhattisgarh and Bays extension works at 2 existing Sub-stations.

2. Western Region Expansion Scheme- XXVIII (WRES-XXVIII) & XXIX (WRES-XXIX) - The project comprises of Bays extension works including creation of 220kV Voltage at 2 existing Sub-stations in the state of Chhattisgarh.

The Letters of Intent (LoIs) have been received by Power Grid Corporation of India on 2 March 2023.

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 17:50 IST

