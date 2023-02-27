Board of Laxmi Organic Industries approves change in directorate and CEO

At meeting held on 27 February 2023

The Board of Laxmi Organic Industries at its meeting held on 27 February 2023 has accepted the resignation of Satej Nabar (DIN: 06931190), Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer (ED & CEO) of the Company with effect from 02 April 2023.

The Board has appointed Dr. Rajan Venkatesh (DIN:10057058), as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the Company and will be appointed for a period of five years with effect from 03 April 2023.

Ravi Goenka (DIN: 00059267), the current Chairman and Managing Director of the Company will step down from the role of the Managing Director with effect from 03 April 2023, and consequently he will continue as wholetime Director of the Company for the remaining tenure of this appointment and is re-designated as Executive Chairman of the Company w.e.f. 03 April 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)